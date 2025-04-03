DDA to set up more 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' libraries in Delhi

New Delhi, April 3, (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will establish more 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' libraries in various parts of the city, including Dwarka and Rohini, to support students preparing for competitive exams, officials said on Thursday.

The first open library was launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in January this year in Old Rajendra Nagar, following the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants in a submerged basement-turned-reading room of a coaching centre on July 27, 2024.

The library has received an overwhelming response from students residing in coaching hubs like Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, and Patel Nagar, a Raj Niwas official said.

"All its 60 seats of the library remain permanently booked with students utilizing the facility in shifts of eight hours each," he said.

The presence of a café on the premises further enhances convenience for students. Given the high demand, the DDA is now expanding its capacity, the official added.

Similar libraries are being planned by the DDA in -- Adhchini Village, Dwarka, Vikaspuri, and Rohin -- areas, which have a heavy student population in their vicinity, he said.

These 24x7 open libraries will be equipped with modern facilities, including a cafeteria, lockers, power plugs at all seats, air conditioning in summer, newspapers and magazines, separate toilets for men and women, and outdoor reading spaces, the official added.