DDA to withdraw the circular related to increased fees of sports complexes

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has advised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to a hike in fees of sports complexes, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

This came days after the DDA issued a circular on membership fees of sports clubs in the national capital.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Raj Niwas wrote, "Following representations from members of DDA sports complexes and public representatives, Hon'ble Lt Governor has advised DDA to withdraw the circular which increased membership and other fees in sports complexes. Khelega India tabhi toh Badhega India!" Earlier, a senior DDA official said the body introduced an option that would allow people to get memberships of all sports complexes through a single card.

People can opt for membership to an individual complex also as in the past. The rate has also been revised, he had said. PTI NIT IJT