DDA unlikely to go ahead with demolition drive in Majnu Ka Tila

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is unlikely to go ahead with the planned demolition drive in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila on Saturday, sources said.

No immediate reason was cited for this.

The DDA had on Thursday said that it would carry out the demolition drive in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

The residents of Majnu Ka Tila, where Pakistani Hindus are staying, said they received the notice from the land owning agency late Thursday evening.

The DDA had on Thursday issued a notice asking the residents of the vicinity to vacate the area by Friday.

The notice referred to the National Green Tribunal's April 3 order and the Delhi High Court's March 12 order behind the move.

"In the compliance of order, it is proposed to organise a demolition drive against the encroachment in the river Yamuna flood plain area near south of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila (Western Bank) on Saturday and Sunday," it read.

The affected families can take temporary harbour at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters, it said.

"Hence, the residents of the area are hereby requested to vacate the area by July 12 otherwise they will be self-responsible for any loss due to demolition drive against the encroachment on July 13 or later," the notice stated.

In its order on April 3, the NGT had said that the status report filed by the DDA did not disclose any substantial effective steps by the agency for removing the encroachment from the area.

The NGT asked the agency to file a compliance report at least one week before the next date of hearing, which is July 15, by e-mail.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, some refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila were given citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act.