DDA VC writes to Delhi chief secy, requesting intervention in resolving long-pending water woes

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The DDA has written a letter to the chief secretary of Delhi requesting his intervention in resolving the long-pending water woes caused by the inaction of the Delhi Jal Board in the residential colonies of the department.

Even as the department has paid a hefty infrastructure charge of Rs 1,059 crore for 23 water supply and sewerage schemes, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has neither approved these schemes nor supplied water in areas like Dwarka, Rohini, Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Jasola and Narela among others, the DDA vice chairman said in his communication.

Notably, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already paid infrastructure charges for water supply and sewerage in Narela, but the schemes are pending on part of the DJB since 2013, the vice chairman said in the letter.

As a result, the DDA is forced to supply water in these pockets through tankers that puts additional financial burden on residents. The comprehensive development of these areas has been stalled for several years due to lack of water supply and sewerage network, the letter added. PTI NIT AS AS