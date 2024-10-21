DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda appointed additional secretary in PMO

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Subhasish Panda has been appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to an official order.

Panda, a 1997 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently vice chairman in Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

He has been appointed as additional secretary, PMO on a lateral shift basis for the balance period of his deputation tenure, which is till January 2, 2027, said the order issued by the personnel ministry.

IAS officers Reghu G and Chandra Mohan Thakur have been appointed as deputy secretaries in the PMO.

Reghu, a 2011 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is presently deputy secretary in the home ministry. He has been appointed as deputy secretary in the PMO till August 29, 2028, the order said.

Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer (2012 batch) Thakur has been appointed as deputy secretary in the PMO for a tenure of four years, it added. PTI AKV RPA