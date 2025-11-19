DDA’s Karkardooma tower project in Delhi draws 1,500 bids, overshoots flat availability

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority’s upcoming high-rise residential project, 'DDA Towering Heights', at Karkardooma has received an overwhelming response, officials said on Wednesday.

This is the first housing project developed under Delhi's Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

"Around 1,500 bids were submitted for the 1,026 two-bedroom flats on offer. The central location and multi-modal connectivity have played a key role in driving early demand," officials said.

Located adjacent to the Karkardooma metro station, the project offers direct connectivity to both the Blue and Pink lines of the Delhi metro, along with convenient access to National Highway (NH)-9, NH-24, and the Anand Vihar railway and ISBT terminals.

"The multi-storey residential towers are part of the 30-hectare 'East Delhi Hub', envisaged as a mixed-use urban district integrating residential, commercial, and civic spaces within a pedestrian-friendly environment," officials added.

The project is part of a central component of the 'East Delhi Hub'.

"This hub is designed to integrate residential neighbourhoods with commercial spaces, retail zones, and civic amenities within a highly pedestrian-friendly layout. The concept aligns with global urban development trends that prioritise walkability, accessibility, and reduced dependency on private vehicles," they said.

Under the management of the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, DDA’s Towering Heights has been designed as a premium residential address featuring a 48-storey, 155-metre-high tower, making it Delhi's tallest residential building, they added.

The structure is fully RERA-approved and showcases a blend of modern architecture and sustainable design elements aimed at enhancing liveability.

DDA officials said that with registrations surpassing the number of units available, interest in the e-auction has been significantly higher than expected. The final date to submit the earnest money deposit (EMD) is November 21.