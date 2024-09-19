DDAs Kusumpur Pahadi slum rehab scheme: NGT issues notice to Centre, Delhi LG

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Centre, Delhi’s lieutenant governor and others on a plea alleging environmental degradation because of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDAs) proposed slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi.

According to the scheme, 2,800 dwelling units are to be constructed over 18.96 acres where the jhuggi-jhopdi (JJ) cluster currently stands in Kusumpur Pahadi. They are home to around one lakh people.

The green body was hearing a petition claiming that the scheme was impermissible as it was proposed inside the notified protected forest of the Aravali Bio-Diversity Park, an area of around 690 acres between Vasant Vihar and Vasant Kunj in the national capital.

It said Kusum Pahadi, a hillock, had been declared a JJ cluster after labourers gradually encroached upon it and settled there.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The application also highlights that the implication of development of such magnitude will result in environmental degradation due to an increase in the population of the area and can be a threat to ecological lifeline of south Delhi." The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the plea raised a "substantial issue" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (on December 13)," said the tribunal.

The respondents in the matter are the Centre, DDA, LG's office, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Ridge Management Board.