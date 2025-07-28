DDA's third ‘Aarambh’ Library opens in Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) To provide a safe environment for students to study, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened its third ‘Aarambh Library’ at Dwarka Sector 16-B on Monday, according to an official statement.

This marks the third library in the Aarambh series, launched as a part of a transformative initiative following the tragic July 2024 incident in Rajinder Nagar, where three civil service aspirants lost their lives in flooded basement reading rooms.

"These students were studying in the library when the basement was flooded and they lost their lives. Nothing can be more tragic than this. I went there immediately and assured the students who were on strike that it would be my endeavor to provide the best facilities to the students," LG VK Saxena said during the inauguration of the library.

I am happy that within a year, we are inaugurating the third library for them, he added.

According to the DDA, the Aarambh initiative aims to provide students with safe, affordable, and modern study spaces across the national capital.

"The newly opened Aarambh library in Dwarka is housed in a repurposed community hall and features state-of-the-art facilities,” the DDA said in the statement.

The library offers a seating capacity for around 200 students, divided into three 8-hour daily shifts with a nominal charge of Rs 1,000 per per month, it added.

The library operates round-the-clock, ensuring accessibility for students, researchers, and lifelong learners.

Additionally, the air-conditioned space includes separate washrooms, an accessible toilet, outdoor seating, and the newly introduced Cafe Vardaan. To promote wellness alongside study, an open-air gym and running track are also available on-site.

Saxena emphasized the government’s commitment to providing students with "excellent, safe, and affordable facilities" to support their future.

"The Aarambh initiative is part of efforts to create inclusive and quality educational infrastructure in Delhi. I am of the firm view that creating adequate infrastructure can best prevent tragedies and loss of human lives," Saxena added.

Since the launch of the first Aarambh Library at Old Rajinder Nagar in January 2025, which has already doubled its capacity, and the second at Adhchini Village in July 2025, the DDA plans to expand the network further with upcoming branches in Vikaspuri and Rohini.