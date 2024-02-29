DDA's two-day flower festival 'Palaash' to kick off from Mar 2

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) A two-day festival presenting a stunning array of flowers, plants, and floral arrangements is set to begin here from March 2, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The festival will be inaugurated by Deli Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said.

"With a goal towards a cleaner and greener Delhi and raise awareness about ecological development, DDA's two-day flower festival 'Palaash' is all set to be held on March 2 and 3 at DDA Greens - Shivaji Marg, Rohtak Road," the DDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency had hosted the inaugural flower festival of 'Palaash' at Swarn Jayanti Park in the Rohini area in February 2023.

This year's festival will let visitors explore different varieties of flowers from indigenous to exotic ones, beautifully arranged to create captivating display patterns, the officials said.

"Alongside floral displays, the festival will feature entertainment avenues such as DJ, ceremonial band performance, interactive selfie points and rides for kids to tickle their hearts. These attractions will be adding vibrancy and surreal experience to the festival, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the saga of dance, music and joy," the statement said.

To tantalise the taste buds of visitors, the festival will offer a selection of delicacies from India's rich street food.

From snacks to desserts, visitors can indulge in a culinary journey while enjoying the floral extravaganza. This aspect of the festival always adds a gastronomic dimension, complementing the visual and cultural experiences on offer, the DDA said.

The flower festival is organised annually as an exhibition-cum-competition event among all horticulture divisions of the DDA, vying for recognition as "the foremost custodians of DDA parks", it said.

"The objective of the festival is to promote and encourage residents of city to collaborate with the DDA towards the betterment of greens, also to foster the passion of horticulture enthusiasts towards the scrupulous upkeep of greens. The grassroot level workers get an opportunity to display their skills while a healthy competition amongst them is promoted," the statement said.

The event is named 'Palaash' after the flower butea monosperma that blooms in the capital during this time of the year, the DDA said.

The DDA Greens at Shivaji Marg consists of three parts and is readily accessible from Shivaji Marg and Rohtak Road. The park, panning acres, offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, inviting visitors to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate their senses, it said.

The city residents can experience lush greenery with rich landscaping which features elements like duck pond, nurseries, herbal garden, seasonal garden, amphitheatre, open playfield, and lawns along with other public amenities, the officials said. PTI KND RPA