DDA's UER-II project to become operational by December

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Urban Extension Road (UER)-II project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore to improve the commute in outer, west and southwest Delhi, will become operational by December, the DDA said on Thursday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the project and directed that the remaining work should be completed at the earliest, a statement said.

According to the statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing the project and Haryana government, Uttar Pradesh government and Delhi government are other stakeholders, the statement said. Out of the road's total length of 75.71 km, 54.21 km falls in Delhi, and 21.50 km in Haryana.

UER-II was conceptualised by the DDA as the third Ring Road for Delhi, which later took a larger shape with five packages. Of the five packages, packages 1, 2 and 3 are in Delhi while the other two are in Haryana, it said.

"Once fully completed, apart from easing traffic on the existing inner and outer Ring Roads in the city, the UER will dramatically improve commuting in outer, west and south-west Delhi, apart from providing direct access between Sonepat and Gurugram in Haryana," the statement said.

The project, which connects NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh Highway) to NH-48 in South Delhi through the entire stretch between Bawana, Narela-Kanjhawala, Mundka and Dwarka, etc. in Delhi, has a spur in northwest going to Sonipat/Jind, a spur from Najafgarh going to Bahadurgarh and also connects with the Dwarka Expressway from Gurugram in Haryana, it said.

It further connects to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways aimed at providing lasting solution to traffic congestion, easy transit and pollution control in Delhi, Haryana and UP, it said.

Once fully operational, this project is expected to bring about a sea-change in the socio-economic and infra-structural landscape of north, northwest, west and southwest areas of Delhi, the DDA said.

As per the statement, the LG discussed the existing bottlenecks and the way ahead. When informed of the ongoing works of construction of overhead road over the Mangeshpur drain, the LG instructed that no pillar supporting the road should be constructed in the right of way of the drain.

Drawing from his recent experience with drains in Delhi, especially the Barapulla and Kushak Nallahs, which he had recently visited and got cleaned, Saxena informed that construction of pillars in these drains had substantially blocked their flow, in the process causing over flooding during heavy rains. He accordingly instructed that any future exercise in the city, this factor should be taken into consideration, it added.