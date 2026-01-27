DDCs term ends in JK on Feb 24, leaving Panchayati Raj without representation

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The District Development Councils (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir will cease to exist from February 24 following the completion of their five-year term, an official announcement said on Tuesday.

The DDC elections were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in November–December 2020, completing the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory.

While the term of municipalities ended in October–November 2023, the Panchayats and Block Development Councils completed their five-year tenure on January 9, 2024. With the completion of the DDCs’ term on February 24, all Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will be left without elected representation.

According to officials, the elections could not be held on time due to various reasons including delimitation exercise and reservation of wards for other backward classes.

“...it is to inform that as per the opinion rendered by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, citing relevant provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (Sub-Rule (2) and (3) of Rule 108ZP), the term of the DDCs commences from the date of issuance of the notification constituting the Councils (February 25, 2021). Accordingly, the Councils shall cease to exist with effect from February 24, 2026,” the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said in a communication.

On February 27, last year, the Jammu and Kashmir local bodies dedicated backward classes commission, established on June 11, 2023 for the purpose of conducting empirical studies on OBC representation, submitted its final recommendations to the government.

In his address to the budget session of J-K Legislative Assembly on March 3, last year, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had said the government is committed to strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRls) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by ensuring timely elections at all levels.