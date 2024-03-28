DDMA conducts mock drill on earthquake readiness in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A mock exercise was conducted by Delhi Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority to validate earthquake preparedness of emergency services in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The exercise involved all the 11 revenue districts of Delhi, they said.

"The mock exercise aimed to test and improve preparedness of the response mechanism, communication systems, and coordination between various local authorities and emergency services in the event of an earthquake," the official said.

"Senior officials from all stakeholder departments DDMA, revenue department, police, health, fire service, civil defense, transport, DJB, DMRC, MTNL and other attended these preparatory meetings besides representatives of NCC, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Armed Police Forces," Sushil Singh, Special CEO, Disaster Management, Delhi said.

On Thursday, mock earthquake exercise was conducted with all participating authorities and emergency services demonstrating their readiness and effectiveness in handling a disaster situation.

"These exercises deal with simulated scenarios of earthquake and consequent secondary disasters wherein the participants are trained on key aspects of disaster management such as the formation of incident response teams, activation of Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), coordination among various participating agencies, rescue and evacuation besides medical preparedness," another official said. PTI BM NB