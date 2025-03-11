DDMA meeting to discuss earthquake preparedness, waterlogging, summer heat action plan

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held on Wednesday to discuss the city's preparedness for exigencies such as earthquakes and waterlogging issues faced during the rainy season, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, will also be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers, and officers from the concerned departments, they said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra will provide a brief background and present the agenda items, said a senior government officer.

The agenda items to be discussed during the meeting include hazard vulnerability and risk assessment, earthquake preparedness plans, waterlogging, and the summer heat action plan.

The Special Chief Executive Officer of the DDMA will make a presentation on the topics of the meeting, he added. PTI VIT VIT ARD ARD