Yamuna water level: DDMA meeting today on flood situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday to discuss the flood situation in the city, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will also attend the meeting, they said. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

Kejriwal, in a tweet, said the water level in the Yamuna was constantly rising and spilling onto the nearby roads, urging people not to go there. यमुना का जल स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। अब पानी 208.46m पर पहुँच गया है। बढ़ते हुए जल स्तर के कारण, यमुना के आस पास की सड़कों पर आ गया है। आपसे अनुरोध है कि इन रास्तों पर ना जायें।



जिन आबादी वाले इलाक़ों में पानी भरा है, वहाँ से लोगों को evacuate कर रहे हैं। वहाँ रहने वालों से… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

He also requested the citizens to help each other in this emergency situation.