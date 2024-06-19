DDMA pushes for wider publicity of Centre's heatstroke advisory

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Given the unprecedented heatwave in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has emphasised creating wide awareness regarding the Centre's advisory to prevent people from falling sick, officials said on Wednesday.

The advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recommended avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, especially during 12 noon and 3 pm.

In a communication to the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), the DDMA has asked for wider dissemination of the advisory in view of the prevailing heatwave sweeping through the city.

The advisory also suggested people to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty, wear light-weight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and use umbrellas while going out.

It also asked people to avoid strenuous activities when outside temperatures are high and refrain from working outside between 12 noon to 3 pm.

The dos and don'ts also include avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks as these dehydrate the body during high temperatures.

It further said that people should not leave their children and pets in parked vehicles.

As Delhi reels under a brutal heatwave, hospitals in the national capital are seeing a spike in heatstroke cases and casualties, officials said on Wednesday.

The Centre-run RML hospital has received 22 such patients in the last two days. There have been five deaths and around 12 to 13 people are on ventilator support. PTI VIT IJT