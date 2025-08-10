DDU Gorakhpur university, ABVP mark 5 years of NEP 2020 with national workshop

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday organised a national workshop to mark five years of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The one-day workshop, titled "NEP 2020: Resolutions, Efforts, and Challenges", was held at the Shri Gorakhnath Research Centre and saw the participation of vice-chancellors of eight universities, directors of two research institutes and around 200 delegates from across the country, the ABVP said in a statement.

In the inaugural session, ABVP national president Professor Rajsharan Shahi said the National Education Policy (NEP) drew inspiration from Gorakhpur, citing a 32-page note of dissent on the draft of the then education policy presented by Mahant Digvijaynath.

"The current NEP is the education policy of the Indian mind, where our identity is embraced with pride," he said.

Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Poonam Tandon said it was time to review the direction for effective implementation of the NEP.

She said Uttar Pradesh was the first state to adopt the policy in 2020 despite the COVID-19 challenges, and positive outcomes were now visible.

In the valedictory session, ABVP national secretary Ankit Shukla emphasised the need for effective implementation of the policy.

Earlier, Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Maa Vindhyavasini University and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University reached a consensus on several academic issues and signed a memorandum of understanding.