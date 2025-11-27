DDWS flags shift from asset creation to daily water delivery, unveils commissioning protocols

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) on Thursday said the focus of rural water governance must now move decisively from infrastructure creation to ensuring that "quality water flows every day", as the Centre rolled out a structured commissioning and handing over framework for rural piped water schemes, according to an official statement.

The statement said the four-phase Commissioning Protocol, covering pre-commissioning documentation, pressure and quality testing, a seven-to-14-day trial run and final documentation, aims to plug gaps that often lead to early failures of rural water supply systems.

The newly-standardised Handing Over Protocol, released this month by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, prescribes uniform procedures for transferring completed schemes to gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees, backed by O&M (operation and maintenance) training, BIS-compliant water quality checks and transparent financial systems.

The DDWS noted that the formal Handover Day will be marked as Jal Arpan Diwas across villages, with community-led activities to reinforce long-term stewardship.

Officials said the protocols were presented to district collectors during the third edition of the Peyjal Samvad, with Secretary Ashok K K Meena stressing that the sustainability of schemes now depends on local governance and community ownership rather than construction milestones.

The statement said more than 530 district collectors have already shared recordings of their DWSM meetings, providing insight into on-ground challenges, such as leakages, source depletion, tariffs and O&M gaps.

More than 85,000 panchayats have accessed the Panchayat Dashboard to track coverage and scheme performance, a shift the DDWS described as "critical for informed decision-making".

Field presentations highlighted district-level innovations aligned with the new protocols.

Mamit in Mizoram showcased a community-led transition to 24x7 water supply in Lallen village using solar power and revamped pipelines.

Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district detailed spring-fed and dual solar pump systems tailored to its remote tribal terrain.

SAS Nagar in Punjab reported achieving 100 per cent household tap connections backed by rigorous monitoring, while Leh demonstrated how pressure-regulated dripper technology is maintaining round-the-clock supply even in sub-zero temperatures.

Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district reported a strong women-led water quality surveillance network with more than 2,600 trained testers.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NJJM) Kamal Kishore Soan urged the states to disseminate the protocols in regional languages and reinforce monitoring frameworks.

With several regions facing groundwater depletion and seasonal scarcity, he said "source rejuvenation and long-term sustenance must be treated as urgent priorities", the statement added.

The DDWS said the operational focus of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) is now on strengthening commissioning processes, ensuring governance readiness at the panchayat level and deepening "jan bhagidari" (people's participation) to secure long-term reliability of Har Ghar Jal. PTI UZM RC