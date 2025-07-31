De-addiction centre to be set up at Swarghat in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Jul 31 (PTI) A 15-bed de-addiction centre will be set up at Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district to help those suffering from drugs, an official on Thursday said.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the district-level committee of National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) here, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said all necessary formalities have been completed and the centre will be operated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This facility will offer treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services for individuals struggling with drug addiction, enabling them to reintegrate into society and lead a healthy and self-reliant life, he added.

The de-addiction centre will be equipped with all necessary amenities, including rooms, toilets, nutritious meals, a recreation room, library, gym, sports facilities and spaces for meditation and yoga, ensuring holistic rehabilitation.

The deputy commissioner said the de-addiction centre has been proposed keeping several factors like the border with other states and four-lane highway leading to Kullu-Manali, making it vulnerable to increased drug trafficking under consideration.

Asserting the state government is actively engaged in spreading awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse, he said the district administration is also promoting public awareness campaigns in this regard.

Bilapsur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal during the meeting reported an increase in narcotic seizures compared to the previous year.

The seizure of 'chitta' (heroin) has risen from 302.17 grams in 2024 to 519.54 grams this year.

Dhawal informed that regular awareness programs are being conducted in educational institutions across the district to sensitize students about the ill effects of drug abuse.

Police officers are actively engaging with students in schools and colleges as part of these outreach efforts, he said.