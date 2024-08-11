De-silting of 3 arterial drain in progress; over 700 MT silt removed in a week: Delhi LG

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said de-silting work of three arterial drains of the national capital is progressing with removal of over 700 MT silt in a week.

Saxena had visited Sunehri, Kushak and Barapulla drains on August 4.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "Took stock of the ongoing de-silting work at Sunehri, Kushak and Barapulla drains that commenced after my visit on 04.08.2024. De-silting work is progressing satisfactorily at these sites with over 100 workers equipped with hi-tech machines working on war footing, round the clock." With collective efforts of all agencies and a decisive push, the results have begun to show, he noted.

"In just a week, the heavily silted, sludge-filled and clogged drains have turned into free-flowing channels, with removal of over 700 MT of silt," Saxena said.

In another post, he said, "Have directed officials to complete the de-clogging of all arterial drains within a month. Also stopped at the DTC Depot, Lodhi Road near JLN Stadium and instructed officials to devise a permanent solution for the free flow of water from the covered drains." Saxena said he has directed all agencies to ensure that de-silting and cleaning of drains continues even after the monsoon so as to permanently eliminate the overflowing of drains and the resultant waterlogging.