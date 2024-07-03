De-silting of drains in first phase completed; 80,690 MT of silt removed: MCD

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) More than 80,000 metric tonnes of silt have been removed from 466-km of drains in the city and with this, the target of the first phase of the de-silting operation has been achieved, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday.

De-silting has been completed for 713 drains, which are four feet or more in depth, across the 12 zones of the civic body, according to a statement.

In addition to these, of the 22 drains that are set to be transferred to the irrigation and flood control department, 14 were taken up in the MCD's de-silting operation.

Of these 14 drains, 12 such as the Sweeper Colony Drain, Magazine Drain, Civil Military Drain, Moat Drain (Vijay Ghat), ISBT Drain (Qudsia Bagh and Mori Gate), and Kailash Nagar Drain and Shastri Park Drain (on the eastern bank of the Yamuna) have been cleaned, the MCD statement said.

The MCD had set a target of June 30 to complete the first phase of de-silting of drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

On June 28, Delhi was brought on its knees after monsoon showers hit the national capital inundating most parts, including upscale areas.

"The MCD has achieved an average of more than 100 per cent (103.37 per cent) de-silting target set for drains under its jurisdiction, successfully cleaning of 713 drains that are four feet and above, spanning a total length of 466 km," the statement said.

"This comprehensive de-silting operation has removed 80,690.4 metric tonnes of silt, which is being transported to landfill sites under continuous monitoring," it said.

To ensure thorough de-silting, the MCD has deployed extensive machinery. This includes the use of super sucker machines, suction-cum-jetting machines, earth-removing machines, backhoe loaders and trucks, the statement said.

The MCD is also coordinating with other agencies such as the irrigation and flood control and public works departments and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to ensure comprehensive cleaning of all drains under its jurisdiction to mitigate the problem of waterlogging, it said.

To address waterlogging issues, 72 permanent pumping stations and 465 mobile and submersible pumps of various capacities are available. The MCD has also deployed extra portable pumps at vulnerable spots across all its zones, according to the statement.

"Senior officials, including all deputy commissioners (DCs) and zonal heads, are on high alert and actively monitoring the de-silting and waterlogging issues on the ground, ensuring prompt deployment of manpower and resources as needed," it added.

Control rooms at the MCD headquarters and in all its 12 zones are operational, allowing citizens to register complaints related to waterlogging, fallen trees, and damage to buildings, the statement said. PTI SJJ ANB ANB