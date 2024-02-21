Deactivating Aadhaar cards political game : Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that deactivating Aadhaar cards is a political game and asserted that her government has stopped that “conspiracy” of the central government.

Advertisment

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of International Mother Language Day in Kolkata, she claimed that the Aadhaar cards of the people belonging to the Matua community were deactivated.

“Deactivating Aadhaar cards was a political game, a vote bank game. We have stopped the conspiracy behind Aadhaar card deactivation,” Banerjee said.

Earlier this week, she announced plans to provide alternative identification cards to the affected people.