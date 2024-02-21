Deactivating Aadhaar cards political game: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Claiming that Aadhaar cards were deactivated mostly of people from the Matua community, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP alleging that it was a "political game" and the conspiracy was stopped by her party.

Speaking at the 'International Mother Language Day' programme held here, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that this conspiracy was hatched to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"A dirty conspiracy was played in deactivating Aadhaar cards, we have stopped it. It is Bengal and not some other place. Do not forget that," she said.

She alleged that there are plans to set up detention camps in the state.

"Aadhaar cards of Matua community people have been deactivated. Who gave you the right to do so? They don't even know why the card was deactivated," Banerjee said.

Maybe after five years, these people will be called foreigners, the TMC supremo claimed adding: "This is a dirty political game keeping in mind the vote bank." Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, she alleged that the Aadhaar cards are being deactivated as a precursor to bring in the NRC.

Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking reasons behind the deactivation of Aadhaar cards taken without the state government's knowledge.

Referring to Tuesday's incident of a Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali, being allegedly dubbed as a 'Khalistani' by saffron party workers, Banerjee said that incident damaged the reputation of the state.

"What was the fault of one Punjabi officer? He was doing his duty. How can you call him a Khalistani just because he was wearing a turban? There are so many Muslims who are IAS, IPS, and WBCS officers. Will you call them Pakistanis?" she said.

Banerjee stated that there are Punjab Regiment and Gorkha Regiment in the armed forces but there is no Bengal Regiment despite the Bengalis having a huge contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

"As per @BJP4India, every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she posted on X..

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," Banerjee said..

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty following Constitutional norms. PTI SCH NN