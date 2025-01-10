Dead man booked for cheating investors of Rs 82.5 lakh in Thane

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A case has been registered against a deceased person for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 82.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Investors lodged a complaint with the city police's economic offences wing (EOW), and the accused died on December 4, 2024, while the investigation was on, an official said.

He said the Naupada police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused for the fraud that took place between August 2019 and December 2024.

The accused allegedly duped nine investors of Rs 82.5 lakh during this period, the official said.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the alleged accused lured the victims to invest in various schemes by promising them lucrative returns.

He collected money from them and never returned the sum or paid any return on the investments, it stated. PTI COR ARU