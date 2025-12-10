Dead patient left outside Lucknow hospital ward for hours; probe ordered

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) The body of a 37-year-old man was allegedly left outside the emergency ward of the state-run Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital (LBRNH) for several hours after his death, leading to a probe, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr N B Singh on Tuesday sought CCTV footage from LBRNH and formed a committee to probe the incident.

Singh told the media on Wednesday that strict action would follow if the charges against the private facility are confirmed.

Officials said Karmveer Singh of Sarojininagar had come to the private hospital in Krishna Nagar on Monday after he felt unwell. He died during treatment.

Instead of informing his family, the hospital staff allegedly transported the body in an ambulance to LBRNH and abandoned it on a stretcher.

The body remained unattended for several hours until hospital staff spotted it and alerted police, it was alleged.

CCTV clips reportedly showed two employees of the private hospital bringing the stretcher and leaving it outside the emergency gate.

Police identified the deceased through documents found in his pocket.

The probe has been assigned to Dr A P Singh, the nodal officer for nursing homes, who has sought complete footage from LBRNH.

A notice has also been issued to the private hospital. PTI CDN VN VN