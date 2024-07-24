Dead rodents force motormen to sit outside their rest area at CSMT

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) For the second time in a week, stench of dead rodents forced motormen and train managers of suburban local trains to sit outside their lobby or the designated resting area at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Wednesday.

Amid the evening rush, scores of on-duty motormen and train managers were seen sitting on chairs in the suburban concourse of the CSMT.

They had to sit out in the concourse for the same reason on July 22 too.

"It was impossible to stand inside the lobby even for a few seconds on Wednesday due to the strong stench," said a train manager, requesting anonymity.

"If a person stands there for a few minutes, he could faint." Another train manager said that 15-20 dead rodents were reportedly found in the lobby and they were afraid of eating there. The administration had not made any alternative arrangement about water, he added.

Hundreds of motormen and train managers use the lobby during duty hours every day, but the railway administration is not paying attention to cleaning and maintenance, he claimed.

"I reached CSMT after operating a train for two to three hours, but due to this problem I could not take proper rest before the next duty," a motorman said.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the false ceiling and AC duct inside the lobby were being cleaned to check for any dead rat left, and hence, a few staff members had to sit outside.

Incidentally, the entire premises were spruced up last week as Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the CSMT on July 20. In June 2022, Vaishnaw had visited the air-conditioned lobby and interacted with motormen and train managers. PTI KK KRK