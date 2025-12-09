Deadline for fruit crop insurance enrolment extended to December 15, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for mango, cashew and orange growers to enrol for the revamped weather-based fruit crop insurance scheme till December 15, state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said on Tuesday.

Bharane said many farmers could not complete their registration and verification process in time, which prompted the state government to write to the Centre seeking an extension in the deadline for all notified districts for the Rabi season.

"Taking cognisance of the request, the Centre has approved the extension till December 15 for mango, cashew and orange growers to enrol under the scheme," he said in a statement.

The minister said that the Centre has approved the extension for both loanee and non-loanee farmers for the Rabi 2025-26 season under the revamped weather-based fruit crop insurance scheme for notified mango, orange and cashew crops.

The Government of India's premium share will remain applicable for registrations completed during the extended period, he said.

Strict adherence to operational guidelines has been instructed to prevent moral hazards during the extended period.

The state government has also directed that information be immediately disseminated to all registration centres and media outlets to ensure maximum farmer participation.