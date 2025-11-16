Deadline for Samba Crop Insurance extended to Nov 30 in TN: Agriculture minister

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, M R K Panneerselvam has said that deadline for Samba Crop Insurance is extended to November 30. Previously, the deadline was set at November 15.

“Farmers from 27 districts, who have not yet insured their Samba Crop can avail insurance through Common Service Centers, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, and Nationalised Banks,” said the minister.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the minister said that at present, Samba paddy cultivation has been undertaken in an area of 26.25 lakh acres.

“So far, 6.27 lakh farmers have insured 15 lakh acres of Samba paddy. This constitutes 57 per cent of the total cultivated area. On the same date last year, Samba paddy crop insurance was done for 10 lakh acres,” the release said.

The list of 27 districts that will benefit from the extension of deadline includes Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Karur, Tiruppur, Salem, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

The other districts in the list are: Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Erode, added the press release.

The Northeast monsoon rain that lead to a delay in preparatory land ploughing and Samba paddy transplantation activities in many districts, are the reasons for the extension of deadline, Panneerselvam said.

He also said that village administrative officers are being engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll works including voter list preparation, resulting in time constraint.

"Based on the requests received from farmers to extend the deadline for Samba/Thaladi crop insurance, and with the objective of enabling all remaining farmers to benefit under this scheme, following the Government of Tamil Nadu's orders, the Government of India has approved the extension of the deadline for Samba/Thaladi crop insurance to November 30," added the minister. PTI JR ADB