Deaf and mute teenage girl raped by neighbour in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by a septuagenarian in the Pahadi area of Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday. The 70-year-old, who was booked on Sunday, is on the run and is being looked for, they said. Chitrakoot Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyapal Singh said Kallu Rajput, the accused, lives in the girl's neighbourhood in the Pahadi Police Station area. Inspector Anupama Tiwari, the local SHO, stated that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the girl was playing at her doorstep.

Rajput allegedly lured her into the backyard of his house and raped her, she said. On Monday, with the help of a language expert for the deaf and mute, the victim's statement was recorded in court, and she was medically examined.