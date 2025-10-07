Deaf-mute club manager held for killing man in road rage incident in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old deaf and mute club manager in Gurugram was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man, resulting in death, during a road rage incident in southwest Delhi's Palam village area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Karan Arora, was nabbed from the Najafgarh area last week, within two hours of the incident, police said.

The incident occurred on October 4 night, when a PCR call was received reporting that a man, Kapil (31), was lying unconscious on the road after being assaulted, DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement.

A police team reached the spot and found a scooter lying nearby. The injured was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kapil had been attacked after his scooter and the accused's car had grazed each other.

A key eyewitness provided the registration number of a car seen leaving the scene after the assault.

The police said, according to the eyewitness, Arora and Kapil got into a confrontation after their vehicles grazed each other. The matter soon escalated into a violent fight, during which Arora allegedly landed blows on Kapil's chest before fleeing the spot, the DCP said.

Following the eyewitness's account, a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

Police traced the ownership of the car, and the registered owner informed them that it was being used by his brother-in-law, Arora. Acting on the information, the team tracked Arora down and arrested him in Najafgarh.

During questioning, conducted with the help of a sign language interpreter, Arora allegedly confessed to the offence. He told investigators that he lost his temper after the victim allegedly made offensive gestures toward him, leading him to assault the man before escaping in his car.

Police said Arora, who is 65 per cent disabled since birth and cannot hear or speak, works as a manager at a club in Gurugram in Haryana. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM AMJ AMJ