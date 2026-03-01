Deaf-mute minor attending cousin's wedding gang raped in Lakhimpur Kheri; one arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two men allegedly gang raped a minor deaf and mute girl, who had come to attend her cousin's wedding in a village under the Singahi police station area here, officials said on Sunday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they added.

The incident came to light when the minor's family members, concerned over her sudden absence from the ceremony, began searching and found her in a distressed condition in a sugarcane field on Saturday night. The accused, who were locals, fled on seeing the relatives approaching, police said.

Senior police officials, including SP Khati Garg and ASP Pawan Gautam, rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The survivor was sent for medical examination and treatment, according to police.

Teams were formed to nab the accused and raids were carried out in the area.

On Sunday, Gautam said one of the accused, identified as Javed, was arrested following a brief encounter in a neighbouring village.

During the encounter, the accused sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg, the officer said, adding that a country-made pistol and some cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Javed is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while efforts are underway to arrest the other accused, police said.