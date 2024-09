Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old deaf and mute person was detained after he was found moving in a suspicious manner near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday evening, officials said.

The suspected person was intercepted by army troops during patrolling near the border fence in Shahpur village, the officials said.

They said the individual was whisked away for questioning.