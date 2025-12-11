Deaf-mute woman married off by shelter home in Kota

Kota, Dec 11 (PTI) Authorities here on Thursday married off a deaf and mute woman living in a government shelter home for women to a hardware shop worker.

Reena, born with disabilities, was found destitute 13 years ago with a girl child and was sheltered at a women's home on Nanta road in Kota, Savita Krishniya, a joint director at the social justice and empowerment department, said. Her wedding to Dharmraj was attended by local MLA Sandeep Sharma, secretary of the district legal service authority, Geeta Choudhary, Kota municipal corporation commissioner, O P Mehara, and Krishniya. Sharma gave the couple a cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Sukhad Dampatiya Yojna. The couple also received Rs 1 as a gift and a fixed deposit of Rs 51,000.

Dharmraj, a native of Jhalawar district, presently a technician at a hardware shop in Kota, was chosen as the groom by a committee headed by ADM, Kota, after he responded to a newspaper ad for marriage. Krishniya said Reena has a distinguished memory and is trained in various handicrafts, and is a skilled tailor and embroiderer. She also works as a yoga trainer for the girls at the shelter home. For the wedding, Kinnar Samaj sponsored catering and gifted the bride a gold ring, the joint director said. "Hamari Reena Sarv Gun Sampan," the home's superintendent, Anshul Mehandiratta, said. Three more women from the same shelter home were married off earlier and are happy in their marriage, he added. PTI COR VN VN