Deaf-mute woman raped, mob sets house of accuse on fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped by a man in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, after which a mob set the house of the accused on fire, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly took the woman to his house on Sunday evening and raped her.

"The accused allegedly raped her and set her free on Monday morning. The victim narrated the ordeal in sign language to her parents. Then, the parents lodged a complaint at the Saraidhela police station," Saraidhela police station in-charge Nutan Modi said.

The parents told police that they searched her till late Sunday night but did not find anywhere.

As the news spread on Monday morning, the local people gheraoed the house of the accused and demanded his immediate arrest.

Police pacified the people with an assurance that the accused would be nabbed soon.

As the accused was not arrested till Monday evening, a mob gathered on Monday night and set the house of the accused on fire. When the police and fire tender team reached the spot the house was already reduced to ashes by then, the police officer said.

"The accused is absconding. Raids are being conducted at different locations to arrest him," the officer said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG