Deafening silence of Editors Guild, PCI, NBDA as Canada accuses Indian journalists

New Delhi: ANI editor Smita Prakash on Friday publicly questioned the silence of the Editors Guild of India, Press Council of India and News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) after a Canadian government document on foreign interference flagged news reportage by Indian journalists.

Advertisment

A massive controversy erupted when a Canadian government document implied the news reporting by Prakash and India Today journalist Shiv Aroor amounted to foreign interference.

Taking to X, Prakash lamented the Indian news industry bodies over their deafening silence.

Tagging the Editors Guild, Press Council of India and NBDA, Prakash asked, “Are Indian journalists going to be accused by foreign govts of being ‘godi media’ in official documents and you will not come in our defense? News coverage of on ground reporters reporting the presence of Canadian high commissioner at South Block and his on record statement is also being characterised as ‘interference’. Your deafening silence is jarring.”

Advertisment

. @IndEditorsGuild why are you silent on the matter of Canadian document on “Foreign Interference” which names Indian journalists including me, who is part of IEG? Are Indian journalists going to be accused by foreign govts of being ‘godi media’ in official documents and you will… — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 18, 2024

Also NBDSA, you need to come to the defense of Indian media being targeted like this for just doing their job in a democracy. @RajatSharmaLive @anurradhaprasad Kalli Purie @18RahulJoshi all our news orgs are being named in that list. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 18, 2024

Advertisment

Earlier, responding to the interference charge over his show hosted last year, Aroor noted that the real foreign interference in Canada comes from China's meddling in elections, cyber hacking, espionage charges, and more, yet they are targeting an Indian TV show.

The report by the Canadian commission set up to study "foreign interference" stated, "Modi-aligned outlets amplified several narratives that targeted PM Trudeau, Canada's High Commissioner to India, Canada's national security agencies, Canada's Punjabi Sikh diaspora, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar's political beliefs".

Advertisment

Aroor reiterated his stance on the matter during the Thursday show and said, "And here's my promise. I will continue to put the spotlight on him, no matter how many lists Trudeau decides to put out".

Veteran journalist Vikram Chandra pointed out the irony in the Canadian stance, highlighting what he perceives as inconsistencies in what Canada considers freedom of expression versus foreign interference.

Wait, what?



Comments like these, death threats to diplomats, threats to blow up airliners are "freedom of expression".



But tweets by @ShivAroor and @smitaprakash are "foreign interference"?



Just checking... https://t.co/SFjH8oDNP8 — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) October 17, 2024