Deal with crimes against women sternly to instill fear in offenders: Andhra CM

Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to deal sternly with crimes against women to instill fear in the minds of offenders.

His directives come in the wake of to two heinous crimes reported in two Rayalaseema districts – the murder of a girl studying intermediate in Anantapur town and the alleged gang rape of a minor girl at Yedugurallapalli village, Ramagiri Mandal in Sri Sathyasai district.

"The CM directed the police department to deal sternly with crimes against women and said the state must instill fear in the minds of potential offenders about the swift and strict action by law enforcement," said a press release.

Naidu reviewed these two crimes with chief secretary K Vijayanand and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta at his Undavalli residence in Guntur district today.

The CM was informed that the Anantapur girl was allegedly murdered by someone known to her while a group of individuals had allegedly been repeatedly sexually assaulting the Yedugurallapalli minor girl over some time.

Expressing deep anguish over these crimes, the CM emphasised that the accused must be punished without delay.

He instructed officials to complete investigations quickly, file charge sheets, and ensure the trials are concluded at the earliest.

Naidu stressed that strong evidence must be gathered with utmost care to ensure the harshest possible punishment for the accused.

Not just these two cases, but any incident of violence, abuse, or sexual assault against women must be met with decisive police action that sends a clear signal to society, he said. PTI STH ADB