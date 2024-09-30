Deal with monkey menace: Delhi HC directs MCD, NDMC

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the civic authorities to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace in the national capital.

Remarking that the monkey population was "increasing" but no action was being taken, a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure that monkeys are caught and released in the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary.

The court passed the order after it noted that pursuant to an amendment in the wildlife protection law, the species of monkeys common to Delhi has been "delisted" as a protected species and therefore has to be treated on a par with stray dogs and cats.

"Accordingly, the municipal authorities i.e. NDMC and MCD are directed to prepare and implement a programme to deal with monkey menace.

"MCD and NDMC shall ensure that the monkey-catchers catch the monkeys of their respective areas and release as well as rehabilitate them in Asola Bhati in accordance with the past practice," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, ordered.

The court sought a fresh status report from the authorities as well as the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on incidents of animal bites in two weeks.

The court was hearing two PILs by NGO Nyaya Bhoomi and The Society for Public Cause, raising the issue of "growing attacks and the menace of stray dogs" here.

On September 10, the court expressed concern over the growing menace of dogs and monkeys in the national capital and said it was stemming from the non-disposal of garbage by the municipal authorities.

The NGO, Nyaya Bhoomi, has said in its public interest litigation (PIL) that though these dogs generally lived in harmony with citizens, there have been several recent instances of the mongrels brutally attacking people, including children, resulting in fatalities.

The plea has said the population of street dogs was directly related to the amount of food and edible waste in an area and the dog population was very low in places that are kept clean.

The matter would be heard next on October 25.