Dearth of family doctors leading to increased rush to hospitals by patients

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary has called for the return of the concept of "family doctors," contending their shortage is leading to more patients visiting hospitals.

Choudhary made the remarks while addressing the 6th National Conference of Family Medicine and Primary Care at AIIMS-Rishikesh, held on October 28 and 29.

The minister said we must train family doctors so that we can build a strong health system and mentioned various health programmes sponsored by the central government.

He also talked about the decision to extend the benefit of the health insurance scheme under Ayushman Bharat to people aged 70 years and above.

On the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, he said, "crores of people have benefited from the programme." Praising the Centre's intervention in healthcare, he said that during the Covid pandemic, vaccines were made available to more than a billion people of India.

The minister also discussed intricacies of the medical profession with the students and advised doctors to work in community and rural areas.

National Health System Resource Center Director Dr Atul Kotwal said it is very important for doctors to regularly visit remote rural areas, so that doctors can understand the social environment there and become familiar with the health conditions of the people.

Former cricketer Madan Lal flagged off the 'Run for Family Health - Physical Activity for All Family Members' campaign on the occasion National President of the Academy of Family Physicians of India Dr Raman Kumar said that every year the foundation day of the AFPI is celebrated as National Family Medicine Day.

He said that the National Medical Commission Act-2019 has specifically mandated the UG and PG boards to strengthen Family Medicine specialty. MD programmes in Family Medicine are being started at all new AIIMS.