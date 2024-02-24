Death in cattle attack: Delhi BJP demands compensation from MCD for victim

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit on Saturday demanded that the MCD should give a compensate of Rs 1 crore to the family of the man who has died in a stray cattle attack here.

At a press conference held at party's Delhi unit headquarters, Leader of House in AAP-led municipal House Raja Iqbal Singh said if such incidents occur again, the BJP will protest against Mayor Shelly Oberoi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He demanded that the affected family be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the MCD.

The man being killed by a stray cattle in Khanpur Ward is a "result of the negligence and failure of the Aam Aadmi Party-headed Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi", the Delhi BJP alleged in a statement.

BJP councillors will not allow the functioning of the MCD House until the mayor takes "moral responsibility" for this incident, and action is taken against officials of the veterinary department, it said.

Subhash Kumar Jha, 42, a resident of Khanpur, was waiting for the school bus for his child in Devli Mor when the animal gored the man and pounded him with its hooves as he lay on the road on Thursday.

The MCD, in a statement on Friday, said that in response to the incident, its veterinary department will take action against illegal dairies in the area and will disconnect their electricity and water supplies, besides sealing them.

"Today, in the Khanpur area of South Delhi, an individual was attacked by an animal. In response to this incident, a team of the veterinary department of the Delhi Municipal Corporation took action and captured nine animals," it had said. PTI KND CK