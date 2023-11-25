Death of 3 repairmen in Delhi hospital: Police file FIR, wait for autopsy reports

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after three people -- a plumber, his son and an electrician -- died allegedly due to electric shock at a private hospital in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, officials said on Saturday.

The three men, who had gone inside a water tank to repair a motor, were trapped due to electric shock in the tank at the private hospital on Friday and died, they said.

"We have registered an FIR and the matter is under investigation. We are waiting for the autopsy reports," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The FIR was registered on Friday night against unknown people under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Ranhola police station, the officials said.

The victims were identified as Sarven Kumar (59), an electrician employed by the hospital, Kunwar Pal (40) and his 20-year-old son Raman -- both plumbers by profession, police said. PTI BM AS AS KVK KVK