Death of 4 minors: Bengal guv visits families; offers help

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday visited the families of the four children who died allegedly after a mound of earth fell on them during a drainage expansion project near the India-Bangladesh border at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Advertisment

Bose handed over a cheque of Rs one lakh to each of the family and also visited the spot where the children died, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

On February 12, four children, aged between five and 12, were buried alive under a heap of earth when an excavator was digging a trench at Chetanagach village of Chopra block. The construction work was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF).

After listening to the parents and family members of the four children, Bose shared with them his mobile phone number.

Advertisment

"In case you need, do not hesitate to call me," Bose told the parents of the deceased four children, who were in tears seeing the Governor at their homes.

Bose also told the family members that the entire matter will be reported to the Centre.

The governor paid a visit to the nearby BSF camp and held a discussion with its officers there.

The accident had taken a political turn when Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the "BSF responsible" for the minor boys’ death, alleging negligence on the part of the border guards.

A team of TMC leaders had also called on Bose at Raj Bhavan and urged him to visit Chopra. PTI SCH RG NN