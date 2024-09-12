Death of 6 fishing labourers: Dengue, cholera cases rising at Goa jetty, says minister

Panaji, Sep 12 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said there has been a rise in cases of dengue and cholera at a jetty in Cutbona village, where six fish workers died of dehydration earlier this week, and asked authorities to monitor and control the situation.

The health secretary has been asked to hold review meetings with health officers to address the situation at the Cutbona jetty, located in South Goa district, Rane said in a media statement.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of fish workers, who died of dehydration on their return to the fishing jetty at Cutbona village earlier this week.

Sawant paid a visit to the jetty on Wednesday along with state Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira and local MLA Cruz Silva to take stock of the situation.

Rane said there has been a "rise in cases of dengue and cholera reported from the Cutbona jetty." The Directorate of Municipal Administration has been asked to cooperate with the health department in monitoring and controlling the situation, ensuring that both the departments work together effectively, he said.

The arrangements for patient care have been made at both the district hospitals in the coastal state and the Goa Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Awareness campaigns have also been organised for the fish workers community, the minister said.

The state Food and Drugs Administration department will conduct inspection of hotels, restaurants and roadside vendors in the state to ensure hygiene standards are maintained, he said.

To create awareness, the Directorate of Health Services has distributed pamphlets on dos and don'ts as well as ORS kits and antibiotics to those working on fishing trawlers, Rane said.

Open wells were being chlorinated by the respective health centers, and multiple meetings have been held with boat owners.

Separate wards have been allocated for the patients at the district hospital, and teams of the primary health centres teams were also closely monitoring the situation daily, he said.

"The health services have received full coordination from other departments, including the South Goa district collector, panchayat, water resources department, municipalities, and PWD," Rane said.

"Following the instructions of CM Sawant, we are committed to doing everything possible to keep the situation under control," he added. PTI RPS GK