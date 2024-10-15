Death of Additional District Magistrate sparks opposition boycott in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) The death of an Additional District Magistrate, who allegedly died by suicide following corruption allegations made by a woman CPI(M) leader during his farewell function just a day earlier, sparked tumultuous scenes and prompted an opposition boycott in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Naveen Babu K, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur, was found hanging at his official residence earlier in the day, triggering a political row in the state on Tuesday.

Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, a CPI(M) district committee member, levelled corruption charges against the ADM during a farewell ceremony organised by his colleagues on Monday, which was attended by District Collector Arun K Vijayan. It is reported that Divya came to the party uninvited.

Opposition members raised the issue in the State Assembly while Finance Minister K N Balagopal was responding to a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by them regarding what they described as the "poor fiscal condition of the state." Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that Divya, the CPI (M)'s district panchayat president in Kannur, publicly insulted the officer in front of the Collector and his colleagues.

He wondered who this district panchayat president was to insult the ADM and characterised the woman leader's behaviour as an "act of arrogance".

"She should be arrested after a case is registered against her. You (CPI-M) can decide whether to expel her from the party. There are quite a few like her in your party," the Leader of the Opposition alleged.

As opposition legislators rose from their seats and raised slogans demanding a response regarding the death of the official, the Finance Minister acknowledged that it was an unfortunate incident and assured that he would respond after concluding his discussion speech.

Dissatisfied with this response, the UDF members continued their protest and refused to heed Speaker A N Shamseer's repeated calls to take their seats.

Later, Satheesan announced that they were boycotting the discussion on the adjournment motion.

Ministers and ruling party MLAs quickly took a dig at the opposition's decision, claiming that the UDF was avoiding the discussion on the adjournment motion it had itself moved.

Finance Minister Balagopal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh mocked the opposition, suggesting that they staged the boycott because many of them needed to catch a train to their respective constituencies.

"I told them that I have noted all the points raised by the opposition leader and I will surely give a reply into the incident," the FM said.

Law Minister P Rajeev pointed out that the UDF's action was against the rules and procedures and sought the intervention of the Speaker to check the misuse of the adjournment motion which is the right of the opposition.

Later, Revenue Minister P Rajan said he discussed the death of the senior official with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured that a comprehensive probe would be carried out into the incident.

"The ADM was a good and efficient officer. We have already sought a report from the Kannur district Collector in this regard. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out," he said.

Police said the official, who was supposed to reach his home district of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning to take charge as ADM there, was found hanging in his quarters.

The opposition Congress demanded Divya's resignation and arrest.

The Congress leaders alleged that the humiliation Babu suffered from Divya during his send-off ceremony was the reason for his extreme step. PTI LGK TGB ROH