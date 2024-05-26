Death of children due to fire in Delhi hospital heart-rending: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the death of children due to a fire in a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved parents.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident," she said.

At least seven newborns died due to a massive fire at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

"The news of death of many children due to fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.