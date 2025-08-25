Death of couple after liver transplant surgery: PMC issues notice to private hospital

Pune, Aug 25 (PTI) Amid outrage over the death of a woman who donated a part of her liver to her husband days after he passed away following a transplant surgery at a private hospital in Pune, the state health department and municipal corporation have issued notices seeking details.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a notice to Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital on Monday, a day after the state Health Department also sought a response from the management.

The hospital in a statement informed that it has submitted detailed response to the notice issued by the deputy director of health services.

"Some additional information is also sought to which we will share our response. We shall extend our fullest cooperation to the authorities and remain committed to transparency and upholding the highest standards of patient care," according to the statement issued by the hospital on Monday.

Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, said the hospital has been directed to submit a detailed explanation about the incident within 24 hours.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, had said the hospital was asked to submit details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini, who donated a part of her liver, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15.

Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Their family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

The hospital had stated the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

It stated the patient (Bapu Komkar) was a high-risk individual with many complications, noting that a living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures.

"The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts," it had said. PTI SPK GK NSK