Death of crows sparks concern in Tamil Nadu town, Minister rules out health risk

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Feb 10 (PTI) The death of a number of crows in Vedasandur in this district over the last few days has caused health-related apprehensions among the local people but officials said there was no need to worry and that a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the spate of deaths.

Minister for Health Ma Subramanian on Tuesday allayed concerns stating there was no risk to the public due to the crow deaths.

Officials also dismissed reports of mass deaths numbering up to 100. While there have been deaths of one or two crows recently, only on February 8, about six to seven crows died, causing some anxious moments to the public, they said.

The Vedasandur taluk in the district is home to several old trees, attracting large number of birds, including crows, officials added.

"There have been deaths of one or two crows, and not as mentioned in some media reports of about 100. On February 8, about six to seven crows died. We got information about the dead crows. We collected them and buried them," the official told PTI.

"There is no need for any health concerns. We have informed the veterinarians who have collected some samples (from the dead crows) and are investigating the cause of deaths." Meanwhile, briefing reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said the Centre issued an advisory regarding bird flu and on receipt of the letter, the health department has appealed to the public in the state that if crows or chickens die due to sudden fever, they must be buried immediately in "deep pits." In this context, the chief secretary N Muruganandam held a review meeting with the officials on February 9 to take stock of the situation, he said.

"The advisory from the Centre specifically emphasises that if chickens die suddenly, no one should consume them. In addition, those who eat poultry must ensure that it is thoroughly cooked", Subramanian stressed.

Accordingly, the health department officials at the district-level have been instructed to diligently implement the guidelines as per the Centre's advisory, he said.

"Currently there is no impact or risk to the public due to bird flu in Tamil Nadu. People are advised to remain vigilant," he noted.

On February 6, Tamil Nadu government sounded an alert following reports of crow deaths in various parts of the state, triggering concerns over a potential outbreak of avian influenza.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has directed its officials to intensify surveillance and step up vigil to detect any unusual sickness or mortality among crows, migratory birds and commercial poultry.