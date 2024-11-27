Death of doctors in road crash: Akhilesh questions UP government's ability to maintain expressways

Lucknow: SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road crash on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and questioned the state government over the rising accidents on the highway.

A road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai.

In a post on X, Yadav described the loss of lives as a tragic event.

हर एक जान अनमोल होती है, लेकिन जान बचानेवाले डॉक्टरों की जान जाना और भी अधिक दुखद घटना है। श्रद्धांजलि!



उप्र भाजपा सरकार को ये सोचना चाहिए कि एक्सप्रेसवे पर अचानक हादसों की संख्या क्यों बढ़ गयी है:



- क्या भाजपा सरकार, सपा के समय में बने इस विश्वस्तरीय एक्सप्रेसवे की देखरेख… pic.twitter.com/N6kPEZ60Is — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 27, 2024

"Every life is precious, but the death of doctors who save lives is an even more tragic incident. Tribute," he said.

Questioning the state government's ability to maintain the expressway, which was developed during the SP regime, he said, "The UP BJP government should think why the number of accidents has suddenly increased on the expressway. Does the BJP government not have the ability and capacity to maintain this world-class expressway, or is this being done deliberately?" Yadav also raised concerns over highway policing and the use of technology.

"Has highway policing been reduced to parking the vehicle in a corner and watching mobile phones? When we lift our heads from the mobile, we will see who is driving right or wrong," he remarked.

He further questioned the effectiveness of speed-monitoring CCTV technology, asking, "Is it meant to save lives by giving warnings or is it only for issuing fines?" The SP leader also targeted the government over the issue of stray animals causing accidents, asking, "Does the government not have any means to control the movement of animals, which are causing accidents hundreds of times?" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP government of neglecting the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, which he claimed was once a symbol of progress under the SP government.

"In BJP rule, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway is being treated with hatred and step-motherly treatment, for which the public is paying the price by losing their lives," he said.

He added that under the SP, the expressway was seen as a means to accelerate traffic, promote safety, and boost the economy, agriculture, and businesses in the region.

However, he alleged that under the BJP, the focus has shifted to earning toll revenue, with the collection rights handed over to a private company.PTI CDN DV DV