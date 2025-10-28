Death of ex-Punjab DGP's son: Haryana Police questions several Punjab cops

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police probing the death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's son said on Tuesday that they have questioned several Punjab police personnel who were part of a security team provided to the family.

The SIT of the Panchkula Police also took possession of the deceased Aqil Akhter's mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination and data recovery.

In addition to the mobile phone, Akhter's diary and a laptop have also been handed over to the SIT by his family.

Giving these details, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Panchkula, and SIT in-charge Vikram Nehra on Tuesday said the cause of Akhter's death is yet to be ascertained as various reports, including the viscera analysis, are still awaited.

Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Panchkula Police in Haryana in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son.

Aqil Akhter was found dead at his Panchkula residence on October 16. His wife and sister have also been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy, after a man named Shamshuddin from Punjab's Malerkotla filed a complaint alleging foul play in Akhter's death.

The complainant has given an account of the purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, the SIT head said that nine police personnel who were deployed to provide security to the family were called on Monday as part of the ongoing investigations.

They were asked many questions regarding Akhtar and his family.

"Even today, we have called some Punjab police personnel as part of the ongoing investigations," he said.

"Those who worked at their home as househelp and gardener will also be questioned," he said.

Replying to a question, the SIT head said that the search of the house in Panchkula where Akhter was found dead is over.

"We have collected important evidence from the spot and we are getting them examined by forensic experts," he said.

To a question, the ACP said that during investigations, it has come to the fore that there was "vaicharik matbedh" (difference of opinion) between Akhter and his family.

To another question, he said the investigation in the case is going on in a scientific manner and some reports are still awaited, after which the cause of death can be established.

"Once this aspect is complete, then we will call those against whom the FIR is registered," he said.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab DGP (human rights), while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state.

Reacting to the registration of the FIR, Mustafa had dismissed as "completely false" all allegations levelled against him and his family in connection with the death of his son.

Mustafa had said Akhter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula as he had become 'psychotic' and was not in sound mental health.

Responding to a purported video of his son in which Akhter made some serious allegations against Mustafa and other family members, the former DGP had said his son was suffering from a psychotic disorder for nearly 18 years and also struggled with substance abuse.

"He often became violent due to his illness," Mustafa had recently told reporters, adding that his family endured this mental suffering for years.

"His condition had worsened to the point where he didn't understand what he was saying or doing," he had added. PTI SUN RT RT