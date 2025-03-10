Death of four labourers while cleaning tank: Mumbai cops arrest two contractors

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Two labour contractors were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of four persons a day earlier while cleaning the water tank of an under-construction building in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious. They were rushed to nearby JJ hospital where four were declared dead on arrival.

Labour contractors Abdul Dalim Shaikh and Animesh Biswas were arrested in a case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (1) related to causing death by negligence, section 123 which is about causing harm by administering poison and 3(5) related to joint criminal liability, a JJ Marg police station official said.

"The two were placed under arrest after our probe found lapses on their part," the official said.

Police had identified the deceased as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh, while Purhan Shaikh (31) was hospitalised. PTI DC BNM