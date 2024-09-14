Death of man in Malappuram district suspected due to Nipah

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 14 (PTI) A recent death of a man in Malappuram district of the state is reportedly suspected to have been due to Nipah infection.

When contacted, a health official of the district confirmed that a sample was sent for testing to the Kozhikode Medical College, but said the results were not yet available.

The official also confirmed that the patient died on September 9. The samples were sent for testing after that.

A boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, had died on July 21.

It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state this year.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts. PTI HMP HMP KH