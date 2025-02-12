Death of Meghalaya milkman: Assam Rifles to cooperate with probe

Shillong, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam Rifles on Wednesday said it will cooperate with the police investigation into the death of an elderly milkman under the wheels of a vehicle of the force in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district a day ago.

District Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said the vehicle concerned was seized and a case has been registered in this connection.

The 93-year-old milkman, Jonga Bahadur, was crossing the road at Nongpoh town when he was run over by a vehicle of an Assam Rifles convoy on Tuesday.

The victim was taken by the personnel in the convoy to Nongpoh Civil Hospital and then to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We are offering full cooperation to the state police in this accident case involving one of the vehicles of the Assam Rifles," a spokesperson of the paramilitary force told PTI.

The victim's body was handed over to his family on Wednesday after post-mortem examination, police said. PTI JOP NN